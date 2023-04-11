MAU Unified (copy)

A Mount Anthony unified basketball player practices his free throws during practice. MAU played its first game in program history Monday against Mill River.

CLARENDON — Mount Anthony unified basketball played its first game in program history a bit undermanned Monday at Mill River Union High School.

The Patriots had just four athletes and two partners on the court during the 59-44 loss, but those that played were impressive. All four MAU athletes scored as they kept the game close throughout.

Killian Kervan led the charge for the Patriots with his 24 point game. Matt Washburn chipped in with 16 points, and Matthew Reynolds and Nova Post each registered two points.

MAU plays its first home game inside Kates Gym today at 3 p.m. against Middlebury.

