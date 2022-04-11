hfsoftball3-T5.jpg (copy)

Hoosick Falls’ Kennedy Boisvert fires a pitch to the plate during a 2021 game.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls softball defeated Berlin/New Lebanon 1-0 on Monday afternoon behind a stellar pitching performance from Kennedy Boisvert.

The right hander went the distance for the Panthers, striking out 13 through her seven innings of work while allowing just a single hit.

Berlin’s Bailey Caitlin was also impressive inside the circle, also fanning 13 batters in six innings.

Marissa Landry led the way offensively for Hoosick Falls, registering 3 hits in her 3 at-bats.

Hoosick Falls improves to 2-1 on the season. Next up for the Panthers is a Tuesday contest at Maple Hill. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

