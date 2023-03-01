MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls hockey has enjoyed an incredible bounce-back year on the ice. A year removed from a three win season, the Bulldogs entered Wednesday night’s Division II quarterfinal matchup with a record of 15-3-2, earning home ice against No. 7 U-32.
Three periods were not enough to decide a winner as Raiders goalie Adelaide Croteau put together as good a performance you'll ever see in a high school game, making 43 saves and lifting her team to overtime.
Turns out, Kaelin Downey wasn’t quite ready for BBA’s season to end. The junior forward stole the puck on the Raiders’ side of the ice in the closing minutes of the first overtime period, dashed by a pair of defenders and found the back of the net for the game-winning goal as BBA survived the upset scare, holding on for a 3-2 victory.
Downey said the highs and the lows of the team over the past two winters has brought the group closer together.
“I think the odds are kind of against us, winning three games last year, and knowing we’re viewed as the underdog,” she said. “We just want to prove people wrong. We can prove that we’re here to win states, win some titles.”
Croteau certainly didn’t make it easy for BBA. During the opening minutes of the game, six different Bulldogs totaled eight shots on net, all thwarted by the Raiders’ last line of defense. BBA was controlling the game but didn’t have a score to reflect that.
That changed when U-32’s Hannah Drury was called for hooking with 2:24 remaining in the first period. BBA was quick to capitalize on the power play, as Downey shuffled in a rebounded shot just 32 seconds later for the game’s first score. Downey, hugging the left side of the net, was in the perfect position to tap-in the rebounded shot off the stick of Skylar Smith. Mia Paligo got the play started with a nice feed and was also credited with an assist.
Drury was sent to the penalty box again in the closing seconds of the period, this time for tripping. BBA looked like it had converted once more on the player-advantage early in the second period to give BBA a 2-0 lead, but an unusual sequence flipped the momentum in the matter of a few seconds.
Paligo fired a shot on the Raiders net and a pack of Bulldogs skated over to the junior forward to celebrate the score, only the lamp wasn’t lit and the officials did not call it a goal. Instead, U-32 freshman forward Emily Tringe raced down to the other end of the ice with the puck and beat Cyra Pacher for the shorthanded goal to knot the game at one apiece a minute and 52 seconds into the second period.
“Our kids stopped because they said they saw it bouncing in the white,” BBA coach Ed Lewicki explained. “I think it went in and down, even their goalie seemed to stop. Next thing you know, they went down and scored.”
It was the start of a crazy period, which saw three goals and both teams trading momentum.
“In all honesty, the wheels fell off,” Lewicki said after the two-goal swing. “Some of that is on me. I should have called timeout right then and there because we were just disheveled.”
The Raiders began evening out the shot distribution but Pacher – who finished 20 saves on the night – strung together her best period, stopping eight in the second. Her individual effort helped weather the storm as BBA looked to regain its footing.
That’s when the Bulldogs got the break they desperately needed.
Five minutes after U-32 got on the scoreboard, Carmella Livingston once again gave BBA the lead on a heads up play near the net. The Bulldogs fired a slapshot at Croteau, which deflected off the goalie’s stick and shot up into the air. Livingston, crowding the net, poked the puck into the Raiders net, giving BBA the 2-1 lead with 6:33 left in the period.
Then it was U-32’s turn to take advantage of a power play opportunity as Skylar Smith was hit for a misconduct with 5:13 remaining in the period. It took the Raiders all of 5 seconds to capitalize.
The visitors won the ensuing faceoff and after one pass, Gabrielle Cruickshank tested the Bulldogs net. Pacher made the initial save but was unable to corral the rebound, and Mika Millard was in the right place at the right time to poke in the game-tying score.
It made way to a hectic third period, which saw the Bulldogs have two different instances of a 5-on-3 advantage. BBA continuously peppered the U-32 net, but Croteau didn’t let anything by her.
The Bulldogs were determined to extend their season by any means necessary, and finally broke through with the overtime score with 1:23 remaining on the clock.
“The team knew that we had to win this or we were going home,” Downey said. “We knew our potential and we knew that we could win — We kind of laid on the gas and we got it done.”
BBA advances to the Division II semifinals where it will host No. 3 Kingdom Blades Saturday at Riley Rink. The time of puck drop for that contest has not been announced as of Thursday morning.
The Blades handed BBA its most recent loss, a 2-0 defeat on Jan. 21 in Manchester.