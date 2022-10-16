MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton field hockey won a hard-fought game against the number 2 team in Division II on Saturday, avenging their loss to Hartford earlier this season with a 2-1 victory at home on senior Day.
Midfielder Kaelin Downey followed her own rebound to score a goal and break the 1-1 tie with just 4:32 remaining in the game.
It was the seniors’ day, however, and they made contributions all over the field. Perhaps extra fired up following their pre-game ceremony to honor their five seniors, the whole Bulldogs squad was intense and on the ball for the first quarter.
“We lost to them in overtime earlier in the season, so the girls definitely wanted it…” said coach Barbara Miceli. “And I think all the girls wanted it for the seniors today.”
Piper Morgan, on an assist from Alex Faucher, finally broke through following a penalty corner and got them on the board first with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. The goal might have been Faucher’s only time on the score sheet, but she set up several promising chances throughout the game with her speed up the right side.
“She’s great, we can count on her to get the ball down and get it in the circle, for sure,” said Miceli of Faucher.
If the first quarter belonged to the Bulldogs, the second went to the Hurricanes, who seemed to settle in as the game moved along. Madi Barwood, assisted by Charlotte Jasmin, drew the Hurricanes even with 8:32 remaining in the first half.
Bulldog keeper Delana Underwood was unflappable from there, though. Hartford generated steady pressure to close out the second and carried it over to the third, including a particularly-busy third quarter in which Underwood made six of her nine saves on the day.
Underwood got by with a little help from Katie Crabtree in the third on a hard-shot ball that looked destined to be at least on net. Crabtree took the shot off her leg and the Bulldogs cleared the ball out. She limped off briefly, but was back in the game only minutes later.
Miceli was quick to mention the excellent defensive performance of two more of her seniors, left midfielder Qwynn Humphrey and left back Kylie Prins.
“They support each other,” Miceli said. “They do a good job of double-teaming, especially a team like Hartford, who likes to go to the right side the entire time. That’s their whole plan.”
The Bulldogs improve to 7-4-1 on the season. They’ll look to take down the top team in Division II, at Woodstock this Tuesday at 4 p.m., before closing out the regular season at home against Bellows Falls this Saturday. Hartford falls to 9-2-1 and will travel to Rutland on Tuesday.