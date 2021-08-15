BRATTLEBORO - Mount Anthony Country Club’s Cory Jozefiak defeated Frankie Sanborn to win the Vermont Mid Amertuer at Brattleboro Country Club on Sunday.
Jozefiak ended the back nine one-up on Sanborn, who kept the match close throughout the entire afternoon. The only time Jozefiak held a lead of more than one hole was on 17, where Jozefiak birdied the par-4, with Sanborn hitting for par. Jozefiak’s birdie clinched the win for him, with a two-hole lead with only 18 left to play.
Sanborn held a lead early after he birdied the par-5 second. Jozefiak shot a 6 and after tying the first hole, Sanborn took the first lead of the day. Jozefiak immediately evened things up by winning the third hole, and never fell behind for the rest of the afternoon. He finished his play by putting a three on the scorecard on his final three holes, with two birdies and a par.
The win continues a strong summer of golf for Jozefiak, who placed second in the Vermont Amateur golf tournament at Stowe Golf Club in July.