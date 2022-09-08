BENNINGTON — Lockdown defense and one of the most spectacular goals you’ll see off the foot of Josie Powers powered Burr and Burton girls soccer to a 2-0 victory over host Mount Anthony in the Lady Patriot tournament on Thursday night at Spinelli Field.
Awarded a corner on the left side of the field with 17 minutes remaining in the first half of a 0-0 game, Powers trotted to the flag. Both teams crowded the net, the Bulldogs looking to chip in the game's first score and the Patriots hoping to clear the threat – Powers had a different idea.
The midfielder curved the ball into the upper-90 far post, tucking it in a spot where there was nothing that MAU keeper Ani Palisano could do, despite her best effort. A stunning goal gave the Bulldogs the 1-0 advantage midway through the half, and BBA rode that momentum for the remaining 57 minutes of action.
The atmosphere was electric at Spinelli. BBA brought a loud student section down to Bennington to match the MAU faithful. BBA coach Suzanne Mears said it was important to strike first in that sort of setting.
“The pressure was on us, this game is always a height of emotions,” she said. “I was proud of them that we were able to get on the board first and settle it.”
The Bulldogs added an insurance goal in the closing seconds of the first half. BBA pressured the net in the closing two minutes, and it paid off when midfielder Emilia de Jounge sent one into the back of the net with just 30 seconds remaining.
The 2-0 lead was more than enough for a stellar BBA defense, anchored by senior Antonia Levitas who locked-up whoever was in front of her for all 80 minutes.
MAU had its opportunities to cut into the deficit, namely two back-to-back early in the second half. Roey Rella-Neill sent a pair of beautiful through balls to Elyse Altland on consecutive possessions with 32 and 31 minutes remaining, respectively, but Levitas was there to stymie both chances. The Bulldog defender mirrored the movement of Altland and poked the ball away, ending the breaks and giving the possession back to the Bulldogs.
Mears had high praise for Levitas after the game.
“She is everywhere and anywhere, at all times,” Mears said. “She is such a rock. I completely trust in her and she always gets the job done.”
That stellar defense left keeper Abigail Kopeck’s day relatively quiet, making two saves in the winning effort.
MAU’s Emily Tibbetts nearly got the scoring started 10 minutes in. The freshman put on the burners down the left sideline, beating her defender as she approached the net. She fired an off-balance shot at Kopeck which sailed about a foot left of the near post.
Palisano had two saves for MAU, which also played backup keeper Maya Davis for the final 15 minutes. Davis made one save for the Patriots.
Ella Palisano almost put the Patriots on the board in the closing minutes of the game, sending a place kick in front of the Bulldogs net. A scrum for the ball ensued before finally being cleared by the BBA defense after about 10 seconds.
BBA improves to 2-0 on the season and plays Hoosac Valley, who defeated Brattleboro 4-2 earlier in the day, in the tournament championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.
Grabbing the win over rival MAU and advancing to the championship match is a great confidence booster for BBA, according to its coach.
“I think it means so much to them. This is something that we look forward to every single year.”
MAU falls to 0-2 and will look to regroup against Brattleboro at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the constellation game.