LOWELL (Mass.) — Senior Aaron Johnson had a strong showing at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament for the second consecutive year, going 5-2 over the two-day event and taking fourth place in the 170-pound division.
Second-year wrestler Alex Perez also took eighth at 126 pounds, battling all the way back from a loss in the round of 16 to the two-seed to place in what is by far the largest tournament of the year in New England, with 93 participating schools.
Other notables who just missed out on placing for the Patriots included Alex Brown (138 pounds) and Spencer Boucher (145 pounds), both going 3-2 for the tournament.
“It was a total team effort with everyone helping score points or cheer their team on,” said coach Frank Gaudette.
The Patriots finished in 23rd as a team with 84 points. Shawsheen (Mass.) barely edged out Haverhill (Mass.) for the top spot in the team rankings, 159.5 points to 158.5.