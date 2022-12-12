HALFMOON, N.Y. — Four Mount Anthony Patriots wrestled to first-place finishes in Saturday’s Wrangle on the Plains at Shenendehowa Central School, led by Aaron Johnson in the 172 pound A bracket.
Johnson pinned all four of his opponents, taking care of Saratoga’s Vito Spatafora in 56 seconds in his first match of the tournament. He followed that up with pins of Guilderland’s Dillion O’Brien and Fonda-Johnstown’s Jonathan Cranker in rounds two and three, respectively, setting up a finals bout with Jesse Mullis of Hudson Falls.
It took 5:09, but Johnson got the pin to start his senior wrestling season off with a bang.
Johnson was one of five Patriots wrestlers to compete in the A bracket. Other MAU wrestlers included: Duncan Harrington (110 pounds, second), Shawn Gassaway (152, third), Carson Herzfield (215, third) and Alex Perez (126 — fourth)
MAU’s three other first-place finishers came in the B bracket, with Aiden Armstrong (102), Ryan Marsden (172) and Tyler Monick (132) securing wins.
Armstrong secured a pin 1:50 into his first match and won a 7-2 decision in his second. Marsden won three decisions and pinned his final opponent, while Monick won each of his four matches via a decision.
Alex Brown (138, second), James Murphy (189, second) and Skylar Francis (285, fourth) rounded out Patriots wrestlers in the B bracket.
Kyle Calef was the lone Patriot to compete in the C bracket, grabbing second place in the 145 pound weight class.
Two MAU wrestlers competed in the D bracket. Carter Tift wrestled at 118, placing third and Jack Sherman competed in the 189 pound class, taking third place.
The Patriots will be inside Kates Gymnasium for their first home meet of the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Springfield.