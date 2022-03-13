ALBANY, N.Y. — The Bennington Martens weren’t quite ready to put an end to their inaugural season in the American Basketball Association on Saturday.
Earning a play-in game against a team they split the four regular season games against in the Worcester Majors, Bennington advanced with a 108-101 win thanks to some clutch play from star player John Rylas.
Facing a three-point deficit and just 74 seconds left on the clock, Ryals was sent to the foul line for two shots. He swished the first attempt to make the score 101-99 but he left the second attempt short, a rare miss from the charity stripe for the Martens two-guard.
“When I released it I definitely knew it was short,” Ryals said.
His mindset immediately shifted to putting pressure on the ball, which bounced off the front of the rim and the left side of the court. He met a Majors player at the ball, who coughed the ball up with Ryals giving him no-room to operate. Ryals made up for the miss in a big way by securing the deflection and going right to the rim, absorbing contact from another Majors player as he finished at the rim for the and-one.
“I did what I could to at least slow to fast break down. Luckily it came out of his hands and fell into mine and with the putback, lucky it went through.”
What made the sequence even more impressive: from start to finish, it took all of 3 seconds.
Ryals left no room for theatrics this time, sinking the eventual game-winning free-throw to give Bennington a 102-101 lead it would not relinquish over the final 71 seconds.
That play is a great example of why Martens’ co-coach Chris Kidd calls Ryals “the best player in the ABA.”
“He does have the clutch gene. His battery doesn’t stop — he did not sub out of the game one time tonight. We’re very fortunate to have him.”
Ryals scored eight of Bennington’s first 10 points of the contest. He poured in an additional 13 points in the fourth quarter when his teammates needed him the most, finishing with 35 points total. What does Ryals attribute to that fast-start and dominant finishing performance?
“Energy,” he said. “I feed off of energy, as well as give it out. At the beginning of the game I gave out my energy, died out a little bit in the third quarter, then my team gave me their energy for the fourth quarter. I really appreciate my teammates for that, they give me the energy I need to finish games out.”
Worcester took a 24-21 point lead into the second quarter after Scott Arsenault pump faked a Martens defender and splashed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first.
Arsenault gave Bennington fits in the first half, as he connected on a couple more long balls in the second and finished the first-half red hot with 17 points. He and Chibunna Belonwu (11 first-half points) were a two-man show for the Majors over the opening 24 minutes of action.
Worcester’s Syeheid Bradley was responsible for the loudest two-points of the afternoon. With a little over a minute left in the first half, Belonwu got in the passing lanes and picked up an easy steal, starting a 2-on-0 fast break with Bradley trailing. Belonwu put the ball off the glass and Bradley slammed it in, an exclamation point to end the first half with the Majors leading 59-46.
But Bennington hung around in the third quarter, thanks to big contributions from Nate Gause and center Todd Spotswood. Gause pitched in with nine of his 29 points in the third, while Spotswood scored seven of his 20, including his lone make from 3-point range.
Spotswood controlled portions of the game from the low-post. At 6’10” he was a matchup problem for the Majors’ bigs. But the Martens center didn’t force the issue, evident by his team-leading seven assists.
By the end of the third, Bennington was back within single digits, trailing 74-82.
Over the final 12 minutes, they were able to not only erase the deficit, but close the game out with strong foul shooting. Once Ryals gave Bennington the lead, it made six of its eight foul shots to ice the game. Equally importantly, they got stops on the defensive end of the floor.
Closing games out has been one of Bennington’s challenges all season long. On Saturday, they stepped up to the challenge.
“We’ve been having a problem with that all season long, but today we pulled it together.”