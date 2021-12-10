Jim Kaat has reached the highest level of baseball royalty: The National Baseball Hall of Fame.
“It's been quite a whirlwind three days, in a good way. It's quite a humbling honor,” Kaat said on Wednesday.
The 25-year Major League Baseball veteran was selected for induction on Sunday, putting the final touch on a magnificent career he retired from nearly 40 years ago.
Kaat is a part-time resident of the Green Mountain State, spending his summers in Manchester. He's a member of the Ekwanok Country Club.
The Vermont ties come from His wife Margie, maiden name Mather, who grew up in Southern Vermont. Her brothers pitched for Mount Anthony. Margie and Jim got married at the Hubbell Homestead at Colgate Park in 2009.
Kaat’s Major League Baseball playing career spanned four decades, beginning in 1959 and coming to a close in 1983. As is the case with all Hall of Fame inductees, his resume is remarkable.
He boasts a 3.45 career ERA over the span of 898 pitching appearances. He started 625 of those, and was about as dependable as can be with his glove, winning 16 Gold Glove Awards.
His 283 career wins is 31st most all-time in the big leagues. He was named an All-Star three times in his career.
All those accomplishments deserve to be celebrated, but those aren’t what the ace considers the highlight of his career.
“The topper was in 1982,” Kaat said.
That is the year Kaat - 24 years into a legendary MLB career - finally won a World Series championship with the St. Louis Cardinals. What made that moment so special to the southpaw was how close he had come years prior.
Kaat recalls watching the 1997 American League Championship Series on TV, years after he walked off the diamond for the final time. Cal Ripken and the Baltimore Orioles were one series away from making it to the World Series; It had been 14 years since Ripken made it to that stage. That’s when announcer Jimmy McCarver asked the question of who held the record for the longest period of time between World Series appearances?
“I scratched my head and said ‘I think I'm the answer to that question,’” Kaat said.
Sure enough, he was.
Kaat made one World Series prior to 1982, with the Minnesota Twins in 1965. The Twins faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game series.
Kaat battled with fellow future Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax in Games 2, 5 and 7 of that World Series. The Twins won Game 2 behind Kaat’s complete game performance, but the Dodgers ultimately took home the title in seven games.
Fast forward 17 years, and Kaat finally achieved what he calls “the ultimate prize for baseball players.”
Spending a quarter-century pitching at the highest level of baseball, you’re bound to run into a couple of hitters that give you fits. Kaat said Al Kaline was that guy, calling him his toughest out.
A Detroit Tiger great, Kaline is one of 32 members of the 3,000 hit club. At a Gold Glove awards dinner, Kaat joked with ‘Mr. Tiger’ about their battles.
“I knew on the day I was pitching in Detroit that I'd get a limousine ride to the ballpark because you want to make sure I got there,” Kaat said. “He was tough on me.”
Kaat remained around the sport after his retirement. He worked as an announcer for the Yankees in 1986 and again from 1995-2006. In between he spent time at ESPN, CBS and calling games for the Twins. He also called a handful of Red Sox games in 2009.
As he looks forward to celebrating his career achievements on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown with his enshirment into the Hall of Fame, all of Kaat’s worlds are colliding together.
“It’s (going to be) good to see so many people: Twins fans, current Hall of Famers and friends that are not baseball players,” he said.
One of those friends is Hope College teammate Al Kober, who he hasn’t seen in 55 years. The duo were the only two pitchers on Hope College’s baseball team; they were also roommates. When Kober got word of Kaat’s achievement, he reconnected with his old friend.
“The last time we saw each other was 1966,” Kaat said. “And he said as soon as I saw the news, I got three rooms reserved in Utica. His family is coming.“
The wins keep coming for the Hall of Famer, even after firing his final pitch five decades ago.