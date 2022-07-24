COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Sunday marked a day 76 years in the making for part-time Manchester resident Jim Kaat, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as one of seven members of the Class of 2022.
Also known as “Kitty,” the lefty’s MLB highlights include a 25-year career and five different franchises. His most dominant years came with the Minnesota Twins from 1959-1973, but it was a Detroit Tigers home game against the Boston Red Sox on June 26, 1946, when Kaat was just 8 years old, that introduced the Hall of Famer to the sport and changed his life forever.
“I fell in love with baseball [that day],” Kaat said in front of thousands on Sunday during his acceptance speech. “My little 8-year-old brain said, ‘I want to be one of those guys.’”
Fast forward 13 years and that dream became a reality when he appeared in his first major league game for the then-Washington Senators in 1959, which later became the Minnesota Twins in 1961.
But Kaat was far from finished; his career is the epitome of longevity. He ranks 17th in career starts (625) and 25th in innings pitched, with more than 4,500. He was a major league pitcher in four different decades, finally calling it a career in 1983.
A three time all-star, Kaat sits 31st in all-time wins, with 283. He revolutionized the fielding aspect of the position, winning a staggering 16 Gold Gloves during his career.
All of these things are what led him to be inducted into the most exclusive fraternity in baseball, but they are not what Kaat views as his best career moment.
That came at the end of his career, in 1982 with the World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals. He transitioned to a reliever role with the Cardinals that year, but it was the 24-year wait that made it so special.
He came close nearly two decades prior. Kaat’s 1965 Twins won the American League pennant, only to be bested by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven game series that saw Kaat battle with fellow Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax in a pair of games.
Waiting is something Kaat has grown accustomed to throughout his life. The 17 years between World Series appearances is the longest in MLB history.
Sunday’s honor comes 39 years after he tossed his final pitch. Kaat was voted into the hall in December by the Golden Era Committee, a group of 16 former players, media members and baseball executives. He described being voted in by his peers as “the highest honor you can get.”
Kaat was the host of the 2020 Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional All Stars Awards Show, where he congratulated the region’s best high school athletes.
Kaat is joined in the Class of 2022 by Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Tony Olivia, Buck O’Neil and David Ortiz.