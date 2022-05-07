ARLINGTON — Cooper Jennings delivered when it mattered most for Arlington baseball on Saturday.
With the Eagles locked in a 8-8 game with Mount St. Joseph Academy and in extra innings, Jennings hit a fly ball to center field, allowing Tyler Seeley standing on third to cross the plate and lift Arlington to a walkoff win.
MSJ got to Arlington ace Griff Briggs early, chasing him from the game after only registering two outs and allowing three runs. Ricky Perez pitched in relief, tossing 5 ⅔ innings, allowing five runs (two earned) while striking out six and walking two.
Cosby Lux was then handed the baseball, pitching the final 1 ⅔ innings and allowing zero runs to cross the plate.
Lux was also the most productive Arlington bat, driving in three runs. Cannon Petry also had two RBIs.
Dom Valente led MSJ with two RBIs.
Arlington is now 5-1 on the season and host Proctor Monday at 4:30 p.m.