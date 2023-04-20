Jake Sparks hit two homeruns in the first inning of Hoosick Falls’ 18-4 victory over Salem-Cambridge on Thursday.
The Marshall University-bound slugger totaled five RBIs in the frame as part of an 11-run first inning for the Panthers.
Cole Ziehm followed his walk-off hit on Wednesday with another productive afternoon at the plate, finishing with two RBIs. Andrew Sparks added a pair of doubles and a single, and also drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Hoosick Falls improves to 4-6 overall and plays at Hoosic Valley Friday at 4:30 p.m.