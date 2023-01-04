MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys hockey took care of business Wednesday night inside Riley Rink, defeating Woodstock 5-1 behind a four-goal performance from Jack McCoy and four assists from Max Brownlee.
The Bulldogs bested the Wasps 6-2 on Dec. 27, and although Wednesday’s showing got off to a slow start, BBA was in control from the opening puck drop.
The first period saw the majority of play on Woodstock’s side of the ice. The Wasps seemed content crowding the puck to limit BBA’s shot opportunities, but BBA got on the board at the 6:05 mark on a Colin Brady goal assisted by Brownlee.
Bodie Smith tested Woodstock’s goalie Dominic Palazzo 14 seconds before BBA’s opening score. Palazzo made the best of his five first period saves, deflecting the puck away from the net with his leg pads, setting up a faceoff near the Woodstock goal.
The Bulldogs capitalized, as Brady found the open puck and crept toward the Woodstock net and softly put it behind the Wasps’ keeper, giving BBA a lead it would not relinquish over the next 36 minutes of action.
BBA coach Mark Slade said his team improved defensively from his team’s Dec. 27 win over the Wasps, mentioning the fact his guys held Woodstock to single digit shots.
“The boys played a much better defensive game,” Slade said.
The Bulldogs padded their lead on a Jack McCoy goal less than three minutes into the second period, once again on a setup from Brownlee.
Brownlee had a couple of great chances to add his own score in the period, first on an open ice opportunity with 9 minutes left in the period and another four minutes later.
His first chance was destined for the back of the net until Palazzo flashed lightning reflexes and snatched the would-be goal with his glove. The Bulldog junior’s second opportunity sailed inches high of the net.
McCoy was called for slashing four minutes after his score, forcing the Bulldogs into a man-down situation. Woodstock fired a couple of shots on the BBA net, but Michael Hornby (8 saves) was able to stop both chances and keep Woodstock off the board, momentarily at least.
Ethan Havill put the Wasps on the board with 3:37 remaining in the period, striking quickly to cut BBA’s lead in half, 2-1. Ian Coates and Ben Runstein assisted the score.
BBA got its own power play chance at the 3:03 mark of the period, but were unable to turn that into an insurance goal. The Bulldogs pressured the net in the final 30 seconds of the period, putting three shots on net, but Palazzo was able to keep it a one-score game.
McCoy added another insurance score at the 12:30 mark of the final period, as the Bulldogs were able to take advantage on a power play. The puck found McCoy near the center of the ice and the BBA junior lasered a shot past Palazzo just 19 seconds into the power play.
With Palazzo pulled off the ice with under two minutes remaining in a 3-1 contest, McCoy gained control of the puck near the BBA net and slid it dead center into the net with 1:48 to all but put the game to bed. But the Bulldogs captain wasn’t finished.
Just 47 seconds later, he tallied the final score of the game, making the Woodstock goalie fall as he danced with the puck before backhanding in the score with 1:01 left.
Slade sees BBA’s team depth as a strength. Wednesday, the Bulldogs played three different lines while Woodstock was limited to two.
“I attribute that to 13 freshman that have joined the team this year,” Slade said. “We saw many of them on the ice tonight. With them, we can roll more lines and have more depth in general.”
Brownlee said while the team continues to incorporate its new additions, the hope is that they can string together more performances like their third period showing.
“I think we can come out stronger in the first and second periods,” Brownlee said. “Going forward, if we want to beat these quality teams we have to come out hard and play hard throughout the first and second period.”
The win brings BBA to 3-3 on the season. The Bulldogs return to the ice Saturday at Stowe. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.