Isaiah Brunache competes in the shot put on Saturday, where he set a MAU record with his toss of 57 feet 2.75 inches.

 Photo provided by Nicole Sauer
Isaiah Brunache shattered the Mount Anthony school record in the shot put during Saturday’s meet with a toss of 57 feet 2.75 inches. The previous MAU record was 52 feet.

Brunache tossed nearly a full 14 feet further than his closest competition, Alessandro Saltsman (43 feet, 9.75 inches.) He now holds the spring track record of 55 feet, 1 inch as well as the winter track record.

MAU kicked off its winter track season with a 10th place finish on the boys side and a 12th place finish on the girls side.

A handful of Patriots found themselves placing within the top 10 of their respective events.

Andrew Ponessi placed 7th in the 45m dash with a time of 5.9 seconds. He also found himself in 9th in the 300m dash with a time of 40 seconds flat.

The boys placed 10th as a team in the 200m relay.

Morgan Wasburn placed 6th in the shot put with a toss of 25 feet, 2 inches.

River Scoggins finished 10th in the 50 meter dash with her time of 10.2 seconds.

The MAU 200m relay also placed 10th as a team with a time of 2:18.4.

Coach Paul Redding views Saturday’s season opener as a baseline meet to see where his athletes are at. Redding wants to see steady improvement throughout the season.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

