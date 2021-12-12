Isaiah Brunache shattered the Mount Anthony school record in the shot put during Saturday’s meet with a toss of 57 feet 2.75 inches. The previous MAU record was 52 feet.
Brunache tossed nearly a full 14 feet further than his closest competition, Alessandro Saltsman (43 feet, 9.75 inches.) He now holds the spring track record of 55 feet, 1 inch as well as the winter track record.
MAU kicked off its winter track season with a 10th place finish on the boys side and a 12th place finish on the girls side.
A handful of Patriots found themselves placing within the top 10 of their respective events.
Andrew Ponessi placed 7th in the 45m dash with a time of 5.9 seconds. He also found himself in 9th in the 300m dash with a time of 40 seconds flat.
The boys placed 10th as a team in the 200m relay.
Morgan Wasburn placed 6th in the shot put with a toss of 25 feet, 2 inches.
River Scoggins finished 10th in the 50 meter dash with her time of 10.2 seconds.
The MAU 200m relay also placed 10th as a team with a time of 2:18.4.
Coach Paul Redding views Saturday’s season opener as a baseline meet to see where his athletes are at. Redding wants to see steady improvement throughout the season.