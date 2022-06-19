PHILADELPHIA — Isaiah Brunache shattered a 35-year standing Vermont state record during the New Balance National Outdoor Track Championships on Sunday afternoon.
The Mount Anthony standout broke the state shot put record of 61 feet, 6 inches - set in 1987 by Burlington's Steve Yates - by more than a foot, reaching 62' 11 1/2" on his fifth and final throw of the day.
Brunache technically broke the record twice, reaching 61' 8 1/2" on his second hurl before he pulled out one better.
The MAU thrower finished fifth and was named a New Balance All-American for his performance.
Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan of Woonsocket, Rhode Island won the event 66’ 3 ¼”
MAU's Brooks Robson placed 13th overall in the triple jump with a mark of 43’ 10 ¾. Race Englehart of Moorestown, New Jersey won the event with 45’ 3 ½”.