Mount Anthony's Isaiah Brunache competes in the shot put during the New Balance Nationals on Sunday. 

 Photo via @PREDDING14 on Twitter
PHILADELPHIA — Isaiah Brunache shattered a 35-year standing Vermont state record during the New Balance National Outdoor Track Championships on Sunday afternoon.

The Mount Anthony standout broke the state shot put record of 61 feet, 6 inches - set in 1987 by Burlington's Steve Yates - by more than a foot, reaching 62' 11 1/2" on his fifth and final throw of the day.

Brunache technically broke the record twice, reaching 61' 8 1/2" on his second hurl before he pulled out one better.

The MAU thrower finished fifth and was named a New Balance All-American for his performance.

Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan of Woonsocket, Rhode Island won the event 66’ 3 ¼”

MAU's Brooks Robson placed 13th overall in the triple jump with a mark of 43’ 10 ¾. Race Englehart of Moorestown, New Jersey won the event with 45’ 3 ½”.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

