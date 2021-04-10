GREENWICH, N.Y. — Cambridge was scheduled to begin its season March 18 against Berlin. After numerous cancellations over the past three-plus weeks as the school — as well as scheduled opponents — faced coronavirus cases, the Indians finally made their long awaited season debut on Friday.
They wasted no time, defeating Greenwich 2-0.
“My goodness, so nice to actually be playing,” said coach Nick Wiltey. “We had a week or so of practices and we were ready for our game and then we got the call when we were on the way to the game canceling it. Just getting out here is great for those guys.”
Par for the course in this unique season, the game was delayed by approximately 10 minutes right before opening kick. With both teams in position and the ball placed at midfield, the refs blew play dead before it started, as both goals needed to be anchored before the game could begin.
There was initial confusion on why the whistle was blown, and for a few moments longer doubt crept into Cambridge on whether or not they’d finally get the opportunity to play.
Once the game got underway, it looked as though Cambridge hadn’t missed a step.
A pair of goals from senior Ori Baker-Porazinski late in the first half was the difference in the contest.
Baker-Porazinski fed a touch-pass over the head of a couple Witch defenders in the middle of the field, finding a sprinting Charlie Dill for a scoring opportunity within the first 10 minutes of the contest, though Dill’s shot had a little too much juice and sailed just over the top right corner of the goal.
The Dill to Baker-Porazinski connection provided the Indians their first score shortly after the first-half mask break. With Dill hugging the right sideline, the senior forward fired a line-drive pass to Baker-Porazinski in front of the net, and Baker-Porazinski was able to finish.
Just a couple minutes later, Baker-Porazinski took care of business himself, maneuvering through multiple Witch defenders on the left side of the field and firing another one past the Greenwich keeper.
Wiltey knows that both Baker-Porazinski and Dill will play a big role this spring for Cambridge.
“(Ori) and Charlie are kind of the heart and soul of our offense,” he said.
Baker-Porazinski was on track to be a four-year starter before last year’s cancellation. Wiltey says the senior captain has grown into a new role for the Indians.
“This is his time to take the reins and be that leader and this year, especially he’s been that leader that we’ve needed,” Wiltey said.
After giving up three shots in the opening minutes, the Indians defense clamped down, only allowing five shots for the remaining 70-plus minutes of action.
Cambridge was actually outshot 3-1 early on. They didn’t get flustered early, and ended the game with a 20-8 shot advantage.
The Indians defense was solid throughout, thanks in large part to senior defender Jeff Burke.
Ever since I first started coaching him, he’s just been my brick wall defender,” Wiltey said.
Burke was the starting center for Cambridge basketball and stands well over 6 feet tall. The senior uses that height to his advantage on the soccer field.
“Sometimes it doesn’t look like he’s going to get there and then those long legs just take the ball away from someone. He’s such a smart defender. Him and Dan (VanAlstine) are kind of our key back there for defense.”
Matt Squires got the nod as the starting goalie for the Indians, and registered three saves in the first half. Squires neutralized an early Greenwich scoring opportunity, stopping two shots in front of the net.
Justin Hamilton protected the net in the second half, and tallied four saves.
Cambridge has a massive roster of 26 players. Nearly all of them saw the field on Friday as Wiltey subbed often in the second half, getting a lot of players their first taste of varsity minutes.
“It’s kind of a great experience for them, they get to wear the varsity jersey, they get to put on the letters and it’s just kind of cool for them. I think it’s a great opportunity,” Wiltey said.
Cambridge tops Hoosick Falls
On Saturday, the Cambridge boys played again and came out with another victory, this time 3-1 over Hoosick Falls.
Baker-Porazinski scored all three times for the Indians, who are 2-0 on the year. Connor Powers scored for the Panthers.
Cambridge took the early lead about 20 minutes in when Baker-Porazinski scored off an assist from Ryan Sweet. They doubled the lead early in the second half before Hoosick cut the deficit on Powers’ score. Baker-Porazinski then added an insurance goal to complete the scoring.
Cambridge hosts Hoosic Valley on Tuesday at 5 p.m.