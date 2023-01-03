When Damar Hamlin collapsed during Thursday night’s game in Cincinnati, it was immediately a moment that transcended well beyond the realm of sports. It was confusing. Then it was terrifying. Then it was eerie.
Then, if my experience consuming sports media over the past 18 hours or so is any indication, it was time for football fans nationwide to engage in a round of self-loathing and questioning their love for a violent sport, pondering if more changes need to be made.
What I am about to say will likely be unpopular, and strike many of you as tone deaf and insensitive. I’ll say it anyway: We don’t need to change a thing.
Such a statement, as Hamlin remains in the hospital in critical condition, requires a great deal of qualifiers, so please stay with me.
I first want to clarify that I absolutely think the NFL has done the right thing in suspending this game until further notice. Nothing is more important than Hamlin’s life right now, especially not who will be the No. 1 seed out of the AFC. I empathize with his loved ones, his teammates, and his community.
Football, at the nuts and bolts level, is the furthest thing from my mind right now. I’m not a praying man, but I will offer the first half of the common platitude — for whatever it’s worth, my thoughts are with him.
However …
Football does not need to change. You can forgive yourself now, rather than a week or a month down the road, for enjoying some of the world’s most phenomenal athletes engaging in the greatest team sport there’s ever been. I’m already on record as saying we have taken too much of the physicality out of football, at all levels. As you might have gathered, I’m not here to back down from it.
There are some things we still don’t know based on what’s been released regarding Hamlin’s scary injury. It’s not entirely clear if a blow to his head, as well as his chest, was a factor in his heart stopping. More importantly, we still don’t know if Hamlin is going to be okay.
Regardless of the cause of the injury or Hamlin’s health status, though, we need to avoid a knee-jerk reaction to a freak occurrence. A player with greater momentum lowering his shoulder into another happens at least a dozen times every game. It is ingrained into the DNA of the sport, and trying to remove it would be a mistake.
The overwhelming sentiment that I have heard from understandably emotional fans and members of the media is that “It’s just a game.”
No, it’s not.
No sport is “just a game.” No form of entertainment or recreation is “just a book,” “just a movie,” “just a song.” The things we are passionate about are the things that shape us, the things that make it worth living when nothing else does. The thing we can belong to when we feel alone everywhere else.
Hopefully it goes without saying that Hamlin’s life is infinitely more important than home field advantage in the playoffs, or how buffoons like myself choose to be entertained every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Again, I am not just referring to the X’s and O’s, the scoreboard, the end zone dances and glory. That’s all relatively inconsequential, especially now.
What is not inconsequential is the impact all contact and combat sports can have on a young man or woman’s life. I waited until I was 15 years old to finally be able to play football. There was no other sport for a “husky boy” like myself to play in the small town in New Hampshire that I lived in. I played soccer, basketball and baseball. I sucked at all of them.
I certainly won’t tell you I was a stud at football, but I will tell you that I felt like I was finally home. I finally belonged. I don’t mean to over-romanticize it, but getting the chance to be aggressive in a controlled setting without consequences from my school or the law? Let’s just say I’m far from the only adolescent that benefitted from that environment.
And I’m not just making the argument that football enriches lives, I’m saying football saves lives. Did football save my life? I don’t know. Maybe it did, and maybe it didn’t. But you needn’t look too far into the history of the league to find cases of wayward youth that found a more constructive outlet for their anger and angst, and a new tribe that wouldn’t get them killed or put in jail.
I’m not fighting a straw man here. The fight to de-emphasize the physicality of football (and every other sport) is very clearly on. It was only six months ago that NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent told us all that flag football is unquestionably “the future of the game of football.”
I know my timing is going to ruffle a lot of feathers, but I hope that everyone can take a step outside the chilling scene we witnessed Thursday night and hear my message about the bigger picture. I feel like a man fighting for something that never belonged to me in the first place. We have to be willing to assume and accept some risk in life. Hamlin’s injury is the extreme downside to assuming the risk of an inherently dangerous sport.
We, as human beings, are wired both to remember the negative over the positive, and more recent events over those further in the past. There’s no fault in that. I am simply asking that we be mindful of that, and that we don’t overlook all the good football has done.
For every Mike Webster, Junior Seau, and Antonio Brown that either did or does exhibit signs of brain trauma that put a black mark on the game, I contend (admittedly, anecdotally) that there are ten times as many lives that we’ll never know were saved by the game.
We have to weigh risk and reward in everything we do in life. Parents have to weigh it in their decision to let their sons (and daughters) play or not, and I hold no contempt for any parent that comes to the determination that the reward does not, in fact, outweigh the risks.
I obviously assert that it does. If I had a child, they would be allowed to play. What I ask from the rest of you reading out there is to assign Hamlin’s injury the proper weight in the discussion and not let it dominate it. There is another side to be heard. I also ask that the calls to radically change the game stop, so that those that choose to assume the risks of the game they love can continue to do so.