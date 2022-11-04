MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton football has a chance to avenge both of their regular season losses in these final two weeks of the Division I playoffs. Their first opportunity comes on Saturday, in a rematch of their heartbreaking loss to Middlebury two weeks ago.
The Bulldogs lost the first contest in stunning fashion, allowing the Tigers to storm back from a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and tie the game in dramatic fashion on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with just 27 seconds remaining. The Tigers completed their rally with a 10-yard touchdown pass in double overtime, and then closed out the victory with an interception of quarterback Jack McCoy in the end zone on fourth down.
The interception was one of two on a rough night for McCoy, who has only thrown seven picks all season against 20 touchdowns. The Bulldogs will likely need his trademark accuracy (62.8% completion percentage) and penchant for taking care of the football in the rematch this Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs were unaffected by the loss in the playoff seeding, and they’ll host the Tigers at Judy McCormick Taylor Field as the two-seed.
Burr and Burton Head Coach Tom McCoy said that his team is just taking things one week at a time. It sounds like the sting of the loss is over with, and the game two weeks ago at Applejack Stadium is only a lesson.
“I think it matters that it’s Middlebury because Middlebury is a team that runs double wing,” he said, dismissing any notions of revenge. “Not too many teams in Division I run a double wing. They’re really good at it and they’ve been doing it for a long time.”
The Tigers present a unique challenge to a Bulldog defense that has been otherwise very strong against the run this season. The first meeting between the two represented over one-third of the Bulldogs’ rushing yards allowed this season.
The Bulldogs have generally been playing with a lead and able to rush the passer more freely. Junior defensive end James Tudor leads the team with 9.5 sacks this season. His counterpart at the opposite end position, Eric Mulroy, is second on the team in sacks this season (5.5), and leads the Bulldogs with five tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He was a terror against Rutland’s passing game in the win last week, pressuring quarterback Noah Bruttomesso all day even though he didn’t record a sack.
Both of them might need to wait to add to those sack totals one more week, as they’ll likely be containing the run on most snaps.
McCoy said the Bulldogs will have to be better defensively this week and get the key stops they weren’t able to come up with the first time around. That comes down to preparation and everyone being clear on their responsibility against an offense that baits opponents into playing the run aggressively before hitting them with a big play on a reverse or a pass down the field.
“They only threw the ball 10 times against us last time, but they rushed for 400 yards,” he said. “Our goal this week is to make sure the kids understand what their assignments are, and just do their job and trust their teammates… You can’t try to do somebody else’s job.”
“We played pretty good football for three quarters last time we played them,” McCoy said. “We just have to play hard for four quarters.”
With a victory, BBA would play the winner of No. 4 Essex Junction at No. 1 CVU in the Division I state championship game, which will be played in Rutland Nov. 12.
CVU handed BBA its only other loss this season, beating them 38-35 on Oct. 8.