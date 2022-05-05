HF unified basketball

The Hoosick Falls unified basketball team huddles before its game against Cohoes on Thursday. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls unified basketball team played a home game against Cohoes on Thursday afternoon.

The varsity unified basketball team is a new sport for Hoosick Falls in 2022.

Roster: Sam Haynes, Chelsea Haynes, Will Morse, Carter Pierce, Trisha Robinson, Tyler Stockman, Nolan Stockman, Kyle Johnson, Elijah Sweet, Matt Reynolds, Francis Mason, Alicea Coon, Sydney Kasulinous, Hope Granger, Maddox Dorman, Gabriella Crisicione, Austin Gates, Cole Ziehm.

Coached by Dylan Baker, advisors Lisa Ferraninni and Amy Ferullo.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.