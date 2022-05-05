HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls unified basketball team played a home game against Cohoes on Thursday afternoon.
The varsity unified basketball team is a new sport for Hoosick Falls in 2022.
Roster: Sam Haynes, Chelsea Haynes, Will Morse, Carter Pierce, Trisha Robinson, Tyler Stockman, Nolan Stockman, Kyle Johnson, Elijah Sweet, Matt Reynolds, Francis Mason, Alicea Coon, Sydney Kasulinous, Hope Granger, Maddox Dorman, Gabriella Crisicione, Austin Gates, Cole Ziehm.
Coached by Dylan Baker, advisors Lisa Ferraninni and Amy Ferullo.