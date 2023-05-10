HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Unified Basketball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 40-32 victory over Cohoes.
Nolan Stockman led the Panthers with 12 points while Carter Pierce added three buckets. Sam Haynes, Trisha Robinson and Tyler Stockman all scored for the Panthers.
Other participants included William Morse, Elijah Sweet, Taylor Morse and Zayden Brock.
Joined by buddies Alicia Coon, AJ Brown, Aiden Bull, Maddox Dorman, Taylor Morse and Zaiden Brock, the Panthers improve to 1-0 on the season and face Cambridge on Thursday.