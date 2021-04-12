HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Panthers golf team improved to 2-0 on the season, defeating Cambridge on Monday at Hoosick Falls Country Club.
The Panthers were once again led by senior Mat Smith, who shot a 35 (one-over par) for the round. Smith had a strong end to his round, reaching both the par-4 eighth (365 yards) and ninth (270 yards) in just two shots. On the ninth, Smith’s drive landed within a foot of his playing partner Aiden Fleming’s ball. Both Hoosick Falls golfer’s drives landed on the cusp of the green on the reachable ninth hole.
Both Smith and Fleming’s second shot landed within a few feet of the cup, and the duo were able to tap in for birdies to end their rounds.
Smith had a chance at a birdie on eight as well, though his mid-range putt tailed a bit left and the senior settled for par.
The 35 is one stroke better than Smith’s 36 in Hoosick Falls’ season opener.
Panthers coach James Lynch has been impressed with the senior’s start.
“He’s had some scores he’s not completely happy with, but it’s nice to see things come together. I mean today one over is a great round, especially on a cold, freezing day,” Lynch said. “His game is phenomenal.”
Smith has also taken on a leadership role.
“It’s not the senior year that either of us imagined but he’s handled that part, incredibly well,” Lynch said. “He’s come ready to play, he’s excited to play and he’s also happy to be with the younger kids who look up to him. It’s been nice to see him in that kind of mentor role.”
Smith’s leadership is impacting players like Fleming, an eighth grader who is already playing a big part in the Panthers 2-0 start to the season.
“Really exciting to see the growth from last year to this year, and to see him playing in some real good matches so far. He’s had some great scores, it’s been exciting,” Lynch said.
Fleming shot a 44 on Monday, while registering a 38 in the season opener.
James Toleman’s 54 led Cambridge.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Miles Smith 43, Brady Hathaway 46, Dylan Callahan 48 and Brady Mann 54.
Hoosick Falls will host Greenwich on Wednesday, before traveling to Battenkill for a match against Hoosic Valley on Friday to finish the week.