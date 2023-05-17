HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls Unified basketball celebrated its senior night Wednesday, welcoming Tamarac to town. The visitors were about to leave Hoosick with a 43-42 victory, but buddy AJ Brown had something to say about that.
The Panthers had one last-ditch effort – an inbounds pass with 1.1 seconds left – and that’s all Brown needed. He created just enough separation to hoist a 3-pointer up near the top of the key, which found the bottom of the net as the buzzer sounded, giving Hoosick Falls the 45-43 victory.
The real stars, however, were the athletes on both sides. Hoosick Falls celebrated its two seniors, Will Morse and Sam Haynes, and both contributed to the nail-biting win.
Morse was active on both the offensive and defensive glass, grabbing valuable rebounds for the Panthers. Haynes, meanwhile, hit a few of his patented flat-footed 3-pointers from different spots on the floor. He finished with nine points, all coming via the 3-ball.
Carter Pierce got the scoring started for Hoosick Falls, banking in a shot from the block with under three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Pierce finished with four points.
Tyler Stockman was the next HF athlete to score, making the first of his three baskets midway through the second quarter to pull the home team within a single point, trailing 13-12.
Hoosick Falls took a 16-14 lead into the half, and there was no let up to begin the third quarter. Nolan Stockman scored eight second into the second half, followed by a Tyler Stockman steal and score just four seconds later, putting the Panthers ahead 22-14. Nolan finished with eight points, while Tyler pitched in with six. The run continued with Haynes’ first three pointer a minute later, which he banked off the backboard and in.
Tamarac cut into the lead with buddy Aiden Moore taking over a bit, making four shots in the third quarter.
Haynes swished a 3-pointer in the closing 20 seconds of the quarter, giving HF a 28-26 lead. Moore went down the court and answered with a three of his own, giving Tamarac a one point advantage heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Tamarac athlete Tyler Hasty was as impressive as anyone on the court, finishing with 16 points. Hasty displayed the clutch gene Wednesday afternoon, connecting on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter alone, including one with 1:08 left to extend Tamarac’s lead to four, 42-38.
Nolan Stockman was also clutch, scoring six of his points in the final quarter to keep Hoosick Falls afloat. Then, in the final minute, Brown connected on a pair of 3-pointers, including his game winner to send Hoosick home with the win.
Elijah Sweet and Trisha Robinson rounded out Hoosick Falls athletes, both playing hard for the Panthers in the win.