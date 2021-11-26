HOOSICK FALLS N.Y. — Hoosick Falls has made the decision to allow spectators for the upcoming winter sports season.
Masks must be worn by all parties; athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators, at all times.
Visiting athletes will be allowed two spectator passes per athlete and will have a designated section.
Hoosick Falls students and community members will be able to attend events until 50 percent capacity is reached. These numbers will be reviewed weekly based on positivity and transmission rates in the community and Capital Region.
“These protocols are being put in place to reduce the possibility of teams/athletes being quarantined or testing positive,” reads a Facebook post from the school. “As long as we handle opening our facilities safely, we should be able to have a long and successful season.”
The Wasaren League, which Hoosick Falls competes in, issued the following statement regarding spectators for the winter sports season.
“The first priority of the Wasaren League is the health and safety of all athletes, coaches, volunteers, referees and spectators. Participation in sports is vital to the physical, mental and social-emotional well-being of the students. Spectators attending sporting events is also beneficial to the athletes, families and community.
Every District had positive experiences with the full reintroduction of sports in the fall. We would like to continue this when most sports move inside during the winter season.
In accordance with the Commissioner’s Determination issued pursuant to 10 NYCRR 2.60, any person over the age of 2 (including all students, personnel, teachers, administrators, contractors, and visitors) must wear masks at all times indoors in P-12 school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
As a league, we have adopted the following protocols for indoor sports to maintain a safe environment while allowing as many people as possible to attend events:
All athletes, coaches, referees, volunteers and spectators must wear an appropriate mask at all times for indoor sporting events; Visiting teams will receive two spectator passes for each athlete; Each district will open a student and/or community spectator section that limits capacity between 50% and 75%. The number allowed to attend events in this section will be a home district-based decision. We believe we have addressed the required safety protocols and accommodated the needs of the students and community. We hope you feel the same.”
Last winter’s sports season was delayed due to COVID-19. Hoosick Falls originally decided against competing in winter sports for the 2020-2021 season, but ultimately reversed that decision and began its shortened season on Feb. 19.
New York winter sports began practicing on time this winter, starting Nov. 15.