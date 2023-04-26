Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Cam Fanfa netted the game winner in overtime for Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse Tuesday against Greenwich/Cambridge on Tuesday. Fanfa’s score, his second of the day, broke an 8-8 tie and sent the Wildcats home victorious.

The Wildcats defense was aggressive, snagging numerous passes out of the air. When the ball did reach goalie Logan Ryan, the sophomore was there to make the stop. Ryan finished with 24 saves in the victory.

Jack Cavanaugh led the Wildcats offensively, adding four goals. Ty Roadcamp scored twice while Brady Mann added one goal and two assists.

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac returns to action Thursday, facing off against Stillwater/Mechanicsville.

