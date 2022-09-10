Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac football lost its season-opener 28-0 at Schuylerville on Saturday.

Quarterback Jake Sparts accounted for the majority of the Wildcats’ offense – 77 of 103 yards – on the day. Sparks was 7 for 17 through the air for 50 yards and was also the team’s leading rushing, gaining 27 yards on 11 carries.

Schuylerville used a relentless rushing attack to grab the win, totaling 322 yards on the ground. Two players surpassed the century mark.

The Wildcats play their home opener in Tamarac on Friday against Stillwater.

