HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats boys lacrosse team earned its first win as a combined team on Tuesday, downing Catholic Central 13-4.
The schools combined their lacrosse teams three years ago and registered their best game to date.
It was a well-balanced offensive effort for the Wildcats, with eight different players scoring at least one goal.
Brady Mann led the charge for Hoosick Falls/Tamarac with 3 goals and 4 assists. Ty Roadcap had 2 goals and an assist. Also registering two goals for the Wildcats were Jack Cavanaugh and Alex Bassey.
Austin Grant scored a goal and assisted on two more scores. Noah Abbott, Mike Fratello and Sam Fauler each netted one goal for the Wildcats in the win.
Defensively, three different goalies saw action. Senior captain Tanner Music protected the net in the first half, allowing just one score. Fellow captain Bryan Mackey anchored the Wildcat defense.
Logan Ryan and Logan Goyer split time protecting the Wildcats net in the second half. The Wildcats improve to 1-1 on the season and return to action at Greenwich Thursday at 7 p.m.