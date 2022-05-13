HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats boys lacrosse team was victorious on its senior night Thursday, handing Lansingburgh a 13-4 loss. Eight different Wildcats scored a goal, led by Brady Mann’s four. Mann also assisted on five more scores. Sammy Fauler pitched in with two goals and two more assists, Noah Abbott put two in the back of the net and assisted on another.
Ty Roadcamp (one goal, one assist) and Jack Cavanaugh (one goal, two assists) each scored multiple points for the Wildcats in the win.
Hoosick Falls/Tamarac return to action Monday at 7 p.m. at Ichabod Crane.