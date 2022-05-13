HF LAX 5/12/2022

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac midfielder Brady Mann (5) jukes a defender during a 2022 home game for the Wildcats. Mann led all scorers with four goals and five assists in Thursday's senior night win. 

 By Michael Mawson, Bennington Banner
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats boys lacrosse team was victorious on its senior night Thursday, handing Lansingburgh a 13-4 loss. Eight different Wildcats scored a goal, led by Brady Mann’s four. Mann also assisted on five more scores. Sammy Fauler pitched in with two goals and two more assists, Noah Abbott put two in the back of the net and assisted on another.

Ty Roadcamp (one goal, one assist) and Jack Cavanaugh (one goal, two assists) each scored multiple points for the Wildcats in the win.

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac return to action Monday at 7 p.m. at Ichabod Crane.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

