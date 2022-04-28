Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats delivered another win on Thursday, downing Catholic Central 12-4 behind another balanced offensive effort.

Eight different Wildcats tallied a goal, led by three from Brady Mann. The ball was flying around the field, with seven players tallying assists, led by Anthony Palladino’s two.

Zach Dufrense and Sal LaPorto scored their first career varsity goals for the Wildcats, who return to the field Saturday at noon against Troy. The game will be played at Tamarac High School.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

