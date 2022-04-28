The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats delivered another win on Thursday, downing Catholic Central 12-4 behind another balanced offensive effort.
Eight different Wildcats tallied a goal, led by three from Brady Mann. The ball was flying around the field, with seven players tallying assists, led by Anthony Palladino’s two.
Zach Dufrense and Sal LaPorto scored their first career varsity goals for the Wildcats, who return to the field Saturday at noon against Troy. The game will be played at Tamarac High School.