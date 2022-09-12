TROY, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey used a dominate first quarter to down Emma Willard 7-0 on Monday afternoon.
The Panthers racked up five of their seven goals over the first 15 minutes. They peppered Emma Willard goalkeeper Gabby Possible with 10 of their 18 shots on goal in the opening quarter, and Possible did all she could to keep her team in it, making seven of her 11 saves in the first quarter alone.
The Panthers broke through on their first shot, a rocket off the stick of Tatum Hickey with 12:37 remaining in the quarter that found the back of the cage.
With Hoosick Falls pressuring a couple minutes later, Possible made a pair of kick saves, but the Panthers were relentless with their pursuit, which finally paid off with a Megan Marcoux goal on the following rebound, her first of her team high three goals in the victory.
Brooke Tonneson and Emma McCart added first quarter tallies to give Hoosick Falls a commanding lead through the first 15 minutes.
“We came out strong we played well as a team took advantage of our shots when we had them,” said Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell, her 399th career victory.
The Panthers defense was untested for much of the match, as Emma Willard did not record a shot on goal.
Campbell goes for number 400 on Wednesday, when the Panthers host Corinth at 5 p.m.