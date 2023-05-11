VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. — A few timely hits was all Hoosick Falls softball needed to etch out a victory Thursday afternoon, thanks to another dominant day in the circle from starting pitcher Kennedy Boisvert.
The Panthers beat Voorheesville 3-0, as Boisvert limited the home team to a single hit, a seventh inning single. The Hoosick Falls freshman struck out 19, did not issue a walk and hit one batter.
Brooke Tonnesen put the Panthers on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, scoring from third on a passed ball. Taegyn Hart hit an RBI single to right field the following inning, giving the Panthers some insurance. Then in the seventh, Izabella Stefanovich hit a fly ball deep enough to right field that allowed Zoe James to tag up and score.
The victory brings Hoosick Falls to 10-5 on the season. They play again Saturday at 7 p.m. at Galway.