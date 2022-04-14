Not even mother nature could slow down the Hoosick Falls softball team on Thursday afternoon as the Panthers cruised to a 6-0 win at Emma Willard.
Kennedy Boisvert continued to dominate in the circle for the Panthers, pitching a complete game shutout. She struck out 13 and had a perfect game heading into the final inning before Sam McEntee broke that up with a single, the lone hit of the game for the Jesters.
Boisvert and Alexis Pingelski each drove in 2 runs in the win, while Lyric Kriner and Kate Waugh had one RBI apiece.
Both teams overcame a few downpours while squeaking out all 7 innings of play.
The Panthers return to the field Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. when they host Greenwich.