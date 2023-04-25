GREENWICH, N.Y. — A pitchers duel went the Panthers' way Tuesday afternoon, as Hoosick Falls softball outlasted Greenwich 2-1.
Zoe James began the contest by reaching on an error in the outfield. Two batters later, Mary Walker brought her home on a groundout to second.
Hoosick Falls chased Witches starter Reegan Mullen from the game after one inning, as Greenwich turned to Sophia Boice.
Taegyn Hart doubled Hoosick Falls' lead with her solo home run over the right field fence to begin the fourth.
Greenwich's Morgan Randall got to Hoosick Falls starter Kennedy Boisvert in the bottom half of the inning, singling home the Witches lone run with a hit to center.
That's all Boisvert would give up, though, as the Panthers' ace did not allow another hit. She finished her day with 16 strikeouts, two walks, two hits allowed and the lone run.
Boise allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four in her six innings of work.
The Panthers improve to 5-2 and host Berlin-New Lebanon Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.