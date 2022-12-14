Hoosick Falls bowling won a close match against Stillwater on Wednesday at the Barbecue Recreation. The Panthers finished with a total of 3463 pins to Stillwater’s 3371, winning 3-2.
Stillwater’s Connor Julian 245-683 led all bowlers while junior Payton Merrills 246-658 led Hoosick Falls.
Other scores from Hoosick Fall included Bradley Senecal 225-616, Memphis Hathaway 221-589, Troy McCart 202-584, Ryan Maxon 195-557, Hailey Bedford 181-513, Dan Merrills 194-501, Bradley Thompson 190-495, Terry Kuebler 162-469, Elliott Brenenstuhl 173-459, Sam Boyer 159-446, Jordyn Wilwol 150-432, Charlie Baker 159-430, Sophie Hayes 142-391 and Eli Thompson 143-361.
Other scores from Stillwater included Steven Berry 257-621, Evan Coe 204-545, Aden Wickham 194-543, Alex Mell 178-524 and Adam Conklin 170-455.
The win improves the Panthers’ record to 24-6 and they will now turn their attention to next week. They will host Mechanicville on Tuesday at the Barbecue Recreation, before traveling to Hilltop Bowl on Thursday for a match against Hoosic Valley before breaking or the holidays.