HOOSICK, N.Y. — A 17-point fourth quarter propelled Hoosick Falls past Mount Anthony in girls basketball action on Monday afternoon. The Panthers trailed 25-20 entering the final quarter, which belonged to MacKenna Roberson. The Hoosick Falls guard scored 11 of her 18 points — including three made 3-pointers — in the fourth, as the Panthers rallied for the 37-33 victory.
Gwyn Vincent also provided some timely scoring for the home team, scoring 4 of her 8 points in the final quarter.
The scoring outburst came on the heels of an equally impressive third quarter from MAU’s Madi Moore, who erupted for 13 of her 16 points to put her Patriots ahead entering the fourth.
Moore’s scoring came at a much needed time in the game, as MAU only registered 7 total points in the first half and found itself trailing 14-7 at halftime.
Monday was the second time these teams have faced off this year. On Dec. 12, MAU emerged with a 48-18 victory.
MAU (1-9) hosts Mount Greylock Friday at 7 p.m. while Hoosick Falls hosts Berlin/New Lebanon Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.