SARATOGA, N.Y. — In a battle of Panthers, it was No. 7 Hoosick Falls coming out on top, pulling off a 54-44 upset win over No. 2 Chatham on Saturday in the Section 2 Class C quarterfinals.
The Panthers jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first four minutes of action and never looked back.
By halftime Hoosick Falls’ lead stood at 11, but Chantham wasn’t done. The home team cut its deficit down to five after a made 3-pointer with 7:05 left to play, but Hoosick Falls was able to stave off a late-run and extend its season.
Jake Sparks remained a force for Hoosick Falls, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Connor Jones also had 17 for Hoosick Falls. The duo accounted for much of the offense for the winners.
Hoosick Falls advances to the Section 2 Class C semifinal round against Greenwich. That contest will tip off at 8 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.