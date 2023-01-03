MANCHESTER — Hoosick Falls wrestling crossed the border Tuesday night for a dual meet at Burr and Burton’s E.H. Henry Gym, and came away with the 48-30 win.
The meet officially started at 220 pounds, but Hoosick Falls being short a 220-pounder, a heavyweight, and a 106-pounder, and BBA having no one at 106 or 113 pounds, the score was 12-6, BBA, by the time Thomas Harrington and Hazel Cornwell got action started in the 120-pound division.
Harrington dominated the match, but found some stiff resistance from Cornwell in getting the finish. Cornwell fought off her back several times throughout the first and second period before Harrington finally got the pin with 47 seconds remaining in the third. That started the Panthers off on a run of seven wins in the meet’s final 10 matches, six by pin and one by forfeit at 145 pounds.
“The whole team did really well,” said assistant coach Zach Taber. “We have a bunch of green kids, we knew we were going to have to come out and do some headhunting and get as many pins as we could and we were able to accomplish that. We’re really proud of our guys.”
The Panthers followed Harrington’s win with three more. Jacob Parent got the stick just 17 seconds into the second versus Fynnigan Mullen to give the Panthers the lead they wouldn’t give back, followed by Garret Emerson’s pin of Tristan Alexander 1:07 into the second to put the Panthers up 24-12.
“All of our first-year guys stepped up and got the wins where we needed them,” Taber said. “Emerson was our standout guy out there for our new wrestlers to make the difference tonight.”
Sky Lewit would give the Bulldog fans something to cheer about when it came time for the 160 pounders. After giving up a quick takedown to the Panthers’ Jacob Sukuskus, Lewit quickly scored a reversal and put Sukuskus to his back, finishing with a pin just 47 seconds into the match.
It was a sweet win for Lewit, who has been out of the lineup due to injury since the St. Johnsbury Duals.
“She’s just a fighter, she really is,” said BBA coach James Wright of one of his team captains. “I’m excited to see her at 152. She was able to make that today and I think that’s a better weight for her, then we’ll see what she can do from here on out.”
The excitement was short-lived for BBA, though, as Garrett Taylor shut the door on the dual meet, pinning Casey Regan in the first period to make it 42-24 with two matches to go.
The Panthers and Bulldogs saved the best for last, as the two most competitive matches of the evening were at 182 and 195 pounds. BBA’s J.T. Wright had a hard time turning Sam Forrest for most of the meet, but was able to get the finish with 34 seconds remaining in a match he led 6-0 at the time.
Then, at 195, the Bulldogs’ Clifford Waller had the Panthers’ A.J. Brown on his back in the second period, but Brown fought out of it and threw Waller to his back in a headlock to finish the second period up 10-6. Brown got the turn and the stick in the third to seal the dual meet.
Hoosick Falls will be in Ravena this weekend for an individual tournament. Burr and Burton will be at the Scott Legacy Invitational at Mount Anthony this Saturday.