HOOSICK, N.Y. — Long-time Hoosick Falls football coach Ron Jones has been posthumously elected to the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class.
The reveal of the inductees came during the Big Board Sports radio show on WTMM in Mechanicville on Thursday.
Jones, who holds the program record for wins with 153, died of a heart attack on April 27, 2020.
Jones took over as head coach of the Panthers in 1996, and besides a one-year stint as an assistant coach at Siena College in 2000, spent every fall from that point on leading the Panthers football program.
The Panthers achieved unprecedented success under his tenure, most notably from 2009-2014 where Hoosick Falls won a Section II record six consecutive sectional titles, including a state championship in 2012 and a state runner-up finish in 2014.
When current Panthers football co-coach Eamonn DeGraaf moved to Hoosick Falls from northern New York, Jones welcomed him with open arms.
“Thirteen years ago I moved to Hoosick Falls and Ron took me right in and made me feel comfortable. I came from a long ways away and made me feel like this place was home,” Degraaf said. “He did everything to make me feel comfortable here and show me that Hoosick Falls football is a family, more than anything.”
Jones was a great football coach. Hoosick Falls athletic director Tom Husser said Jones personified Panther football.
“He kind of was Hoosick Falls football for a big stretch,” Husser said.
Beyond his football prowess, he was also a people person. Jones was an elementary physical education teacher at Hoosick Falls, and had a way with connecting with kids.
“Sometimes in the morning I would go down to the elementary school and Ron would be in the hallway slapping-five with everyone, kindergarten through sixth grade,” Husser recalled. “But he [demanded] their respect, too, which is a hard thing to do.”
Jones was able to connect with everyone he interacted with, on and off the football field.
“When somebody graduated, I don’t care if it was a boy or girl, if they played football, soccer, basketball, whatever, they all had a good opinion and feelings of Ron,” Husser said.
Jones is believed to be the first Panther inducted into the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame, which began in 2010. Cambridge has a handful of players and coaches that have been inducted. Former head coach Al Rapp, current head coach Doug Luke, assistant coach Adam Burr and former player Zack Luke are all members of the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame.
“It’s a great tribute,” Husser said. “It’s a shame he couldn’t have expanded on his records and continued building a program.”
This past season marked the first between the Hoosick Falls-Tamarac football team merger. Husser believes it was another challenge Jones was looking forward to facing head on.
“I think he was looking so much forward to this merger with Tamarac,” Husser said. “And I think he would have built that into something too.”
Jones is one of 25 individuals inducted into the class of 2021. The 1972 Shenendehowa Plainsmen championship team was also selected as an inductee.
The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie, N.Y. Tickets cost $60 each and are available for purchase at www.tinyurl.com/CRFootballHOF2021.