Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK, N.Y. — Connor Jones was perfect on Wednesday for Hoosick Falls baseball. The Panther took the mound and pitched a perfect game in the Class CC sectional first round as Hoosick Falls defeated Rensselaer 21-0 in five innings. Jones struck out eight, extending his scoreless streak to 16 innings. At the plate, he had four hits and three RBIs. He also scored five runs.

Jake Sparks had a team-high five RBIs on three hits while Josh Colegrove had four RBIs on as many hits.

Hoosick Falls moves on to the quarterfinals and will play at Canajoharie Friday at 4 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.