HOOSICK, N.Y. — Connor Jones was perfect on Wednesday for Hoosick Falls baseball. The Panther took the mound and pitched a perfect game in the Class CC sectional first round as Hoosick Falls defeated Rensselaer 21-0 in five innings. Jones struck out eight, extending his scoreless streak to 16 innings. At the plate, he had four hits and three RBIs. He also scored five runs.
Jake Sparks had a team-high five RBIs on three hits while Josh Colegrove had four RBIs on as many hits.
Hoosick Falls moves on to the quarterfinals and will play at Canajoharie Friday at 4 p.m.