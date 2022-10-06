SARATOGA, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls squeaked out a Wasaren League golf title on Wednesday at Saratoga Spa Golf Course by two strokes.
The Panthers top three scores totaled 243, two shots less than Cambridge's 245 for the title.
Hoosick Falls' Aiden Fleming won the medalist with his round of two-over 74, six shots better than Cambridge's Luke MacDougal (80). Fellow Cambridge golfer Mason MacDougal and Mechancville's Nate Salvador rounded out the medalists with their round of 81.
Other scores from the Panthers included Brady Mann (83) Andrew Sparks (86). Saratoga Catholic finished in 3rd with a total of 260. Hoosick Falls, and the rest of the Wasaren League now turn their attention to the Section 2 Tournament on Tuesday.