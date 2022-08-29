The Hoosick Falls golf team opened its 2022 season on Monday with an away match against Cambridge, who also uses the Hoosick Falls Country Club (par 34) as its home course.
Led by sophomore Aiden Fleming’s round of 2-over-par 36, the Panthers defeated Cambridge in a close match by a score of 3-2.
Top scores from Cambridge included Mason MacDougal 40, Luke MacDougal 42 and James Toleman 43.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Andrew Sparks 44, Dylan Callahan 51 and Andrew Marpe 59.
After starting the season with a win, the Panthers continue with a busy week full of matches.
They will host Hoosic Valley on Tuesday, travel to Greenwich on Wednesday, travel to Mechanicville on Thursday, and then host Mechanicville on Friday.