The Hoosick Falls Golf Team returned to action on Tuesday, traveling to the Battenkill Country Club (par 35) for a match against Greenwich.
Led by stellar play from a pair of juniors, Aiden Fleming 36 and Brady Mann 37, the Panthers came up just short in a match that came down to the tiebreaker with a final score of Hoosick Falls 2.5 - Greenwich 3.5.
Top scores from Greenwich included Sam Ziehm 42, Kolby McCauliffe, Erik Wade 43, Brayden Stutzman, Omar DeJesus and Jordan Young 56.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Dylan Callahan 41, Jack Shea 46, Michael Plusch 51 and Devin Gauthier 60.
With the loss, Hoosick Falls drops to 3-1 for the season, while Greenwich improves to 3-1. Hoosick Falls will look to bounce back as they finish their week at home against Hoosic Valley on Thursday.