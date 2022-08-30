Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Hoosick Falls Golf Team continued their season on Tuesday, with a home match against Hoosic Valley at the Hoosick Falls Country Club (par 34).

Led by sophomore Aiden Fleming’s round of 2-over-par 36, the Panthers defeated Hoosic Valley by a score of 5-0.

Top scores from Hoosic Valley included Brett Pruso 56, Chris Tracy 59 and Keegan Antolick 60.

Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Andrew Sparks 39, Dylan Callahan 42, Andrew Marpe 43, Brady Mann 46 and Jack Shea 46.

The win improves Hoosick Falls’ record to 2-0. They will now travel to Greenwich on Wednesday and Mechanicville on Thursday, before hosting Mechanicville on Friday to finish a busy opening week.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

