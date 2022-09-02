HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls got its revenge on the golf course on Friday afternoon, defeating Mechanicville 3-2 after a loss by the same score the day prior.
Hoosick Falls sophomore Aiden Fleming’s round of even-par 34 was the low score of the match.
Scores from Mechanicville included Nate Salvador 42, Logan Starks 42, Matt Salvador 43, Ben Amato 50, Connor Dion 51 and Jack Salvador 58.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Andrew Sparks 39, Andrew Marpe 47, Brady Mann 48, Jack Shea 49, and Dylan Callahan 51.
The win improves Hoosick Falls’ record to 4-1. They will now breaking for the holiday weekend and beginning of school, before returning to action with an away match against Waterford at Fairways of Halfmoon on Friday.