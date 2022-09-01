MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls golf team continued its season on Thursday, dropping an away match to Mechanicville at the Mechanicville Golf Course (par 36). Hoosick Falls sophomore Aiden Fleming’s round of 2-over-par 38 was the low score of the match, but the Panthers lost by a score of 3-2.
Scores from Mechanicville included Jack Salvador 42, Nate Salvador 43, Matt Salvador 46, Logan Starks 49, Connor Dion 51 and Ben Amato 51.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Andrew Sparks 44, Brady Mann 44, Andrew Marpe 51, Dylan Callahan 54, and Jack Shea 60.
The loss drops Hoosick Falls’ record to 3-1. They will now host Mechanicville today before breaking for the holiday weekend and beginning of school.
The Panthers return to action with a match against Waterford at Fairways of Halfmoon next Friday.