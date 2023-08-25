The Hoosick Falls Golf Team opened their 2023 season on Thursday with a home match against Mechanicville at the Hoosick Falls Country Club (par 34).
Led by junior Aiden Fleming’s round of even-par 34, the Panthers fell to Mechanicville by a score of 2-3.
Top scores from Mechanicville included: Logan Starks 35, Nate Slavador 39, Matt Salvador 39, Jack Salvador 42, Ben Amato 44 and Connor Dion 47.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included: Dylan Callahan 41, Brady Mann 42, Jack Shea 42, Michael Plusch 49 and Devin Gauthier 50.
After starting the season with the loss, the Panthers will look to bounce back with a trio of matches next week. They will host Cambridge on Tuesday, travel to Stillwater on Wednesday, and then host Waterford-Halfmoon on Thursday.