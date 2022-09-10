Tom Husser certainly hasn’t taken the most conventional route to success as coach of the Hoosick Falls girls soccer program, but it has been an undoubtedly stellar career, one that will be recognized as such on Saturday. Husser will be part of the sixth class to be inducted into the New York State Girls High School Soccer Hall of Fame.
“Well, first of all, it means I’m old,” Husser joked when asked about the honor. “I’m glad they picked me. I’m going in with some friends, and New York’s a big state, over 700 schools, so it means a lot.”
Still going strong at 67, Husser has been coaching at Hoosick Falls since 2001 and served as athletic director since 2013. His career record on the pitch of 285-81-13 is all the more impressive when you consider that he hasn’t played the game he loves so much in any organized league.
Husser might not have experience from the player’s perspective of most coaches, but he was fully immersed in the game from a young age. His father was a coach in a unique upstate New York league where immigrants to the United States would play for a team associated with their mother country. It was there Husser gained his experience and knowledge of soccer.
Prior to Tom’s tenure as coach, he and his wife Angela were heavily involved in the soccer scene in Bennington. They ran the Bennington youth soccer program for 15 years, and Tom was on the field as a referee for many Mount Anthony games during that time.
It was the Hussers’ business that they owned for 42 years, Bennington Sports and Graphics, that led Tom into the halls of Hoosick Falls Central School. Husser may have only been there to offer products and services from his sporting goods store, but also came away with an unexpected job offer from then- athletic director Mike Lilac.
Husser was hesitant to take the job, particularly because of the prospect of coaching against his daughters at Mount Anthony. His wife encouraged him to take the offer, though.
“She told me ‘No, you should go for it. You’ll enjoy it.’ And here I am.”
The rest is history. Hoosick Falls had never won a game in the Section II playoffs prior to Husser taking over in 2001. In his first year on the job, they not only took one game, but won the entire section, the first of six titles for Husser.
Four years later, the Panthers would win their first Class C state championship, and six years later the first of back-to-back state titles in 2011 and 2012. It was during the second year of that incredible run that Husser demonstrated uncommon dedication and commitment to the sport and to his players.
In August of 2012, Husser was diagnosed with prostate cancer. With soccer season just around the corner and a significant portion of his state-championship roster from the prior season returning, Husser faced a difficult decision. Husser opted to wait it out and coach the season, while also keeping it a secret from his girls so they could focus on their play on the field.
While that 2012 state title and the compelling subtext is undoubtedly a defining moment in a storied career, it’s really just evidence of the level of care and leadership that he has exhibited throughout. Husser says he doesn’t just think of himself as a coach while he’s on the field, but also as a father.
Even after that adversity, Husser’s first inclination is to describe himself as fortunate.
“I feel like I’ve been so lucky,” he said in reflection. “I’ve been lucky within the sport, lucky to have coached the kids I did.”
Husser will be among very accomplished company on Saturday, being inducted into a 2022 Hall of Fame class that includes several other high school coaches in the 200-win club, a half-dozen women who played at Division I colleges, and even a U.S. National team member from 1996-2000 in Mary-Frances Monroe, who graduated from Class A Northport in 1997.