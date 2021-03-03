HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. - Hoosick Falls girls basketball secured its first win of the season, defeating Hudson Falls 47-29 Wednesday night.
The Panthers put on a strong rebounding performance, gaining good position in the paint and turning that into second and sometimes third chance points offensively.
On the other end of the court, Hoosick Falls limited the Tigers to one shot possessions by securing the initial rebound off misses.
Olivia Estes led the rebounding charge, while also scoring a team-high 18 points.
Many of her points came inside the paint and over defenders.
"That's a big emphasis for us, boxing out and going after the offensive rebounds," said Panthers coach Rich Cooney. "Liv is one of the taller players. We want to get some shots up and if we do miss we want Liv to try and get a lot of the rebounds. Fortunately for us, tonight it worked out that way."
Amber MacNeil also had double digits, scoring 12 for Hoosick Falls.
Hudson Falls jumped ahead 4-3 in the opening minutes. Hoosick Falls responded by ending the quarterly scoring 11 unanswered and would hold the lead the rest if he way.
By halftime, the Panthers led 24-10. The team’s traded scores from beyond the arc to start the second half, and the visitors fell in love with the three-ball.
Most of Hudson Falls’ attempts were from deep. The shots weren’t falling and Hoosick Falls was able to grow its lead to 21 by the start of the fourth.
The Panthers defense was solid all night long, not letting Hudson Falls get to the rim often. When they did reach the paint, their shots were met by active hands. Hoosick Falls blocked a handful of layup attempts, and got out in transition by forcing turnovers.
The Panthers used a 2-3 zone for much of the night. Cooney feels his team is best defensively while in a zone.
"We've been working a little bit more zone, trying to protect our basket," he said. "We're undersized, so we want to pack it in and have our little guards running around trying to defend the perimeter."