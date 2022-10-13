ALBANY, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey improved to 15-0 on the season with its 2-0 victory over Granville on Wednesday.
The game remained scoreless through three quarters. Emma McCart struck less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, and then added an insurance goal with 2:02 remaining to keep Hoosick Falls undefeated on the year.
Granville’s Megan Decker was challenged throughout, making 18 saves to keep her team within striking distance. Meanwhile, Panthers goalkeeper Jaedyn Roberson did not see a shot come her way.