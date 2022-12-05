HF Field hockey awards

Hoosick Falls field hockey honorees pose for a picture.

Back row: Ava Case (far left), Ava Kasulinous & Kamryn Friel Front row: Tatum Hickey (far left) Gwyn Vincent (MVP) , Emma McCart & MacKenna Roberson

 Photo provided by Denise Campbell
Seven Hoosick Falls field hockey players received all-league and all-state honors after another successful season on the turf.

Tatum Hickey, Gwyn Vicent, Emma McCart and MacKenna Roberson were named as Wasaren/Adirondack first-team all stars for their stellar seasons, while fellow Panthers Ava Case, Ava Kasulinous and Kamryn Friel were named to the second-team.

Vincent was named the most valuable player of the Wasaren/Adirondack League.

Vincent, McCart, Hickey and Roberson were also selected as Section 2 all-stars, while Vincent and McCart also made the New York all-state team.

The Panthers advanced to their second consecutive state title game, where Whitney Point went back-to-back with a 6-0 victory that snapped Hoosick Falls’ perfect season.

